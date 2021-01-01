From guangzhou xingdi trading company

Flash Diffuser Light Softbox 9x7 by Universal Collapsible with Storage Pouch for Canon Yongnuo and Nikon Speedlight

$23.59
In stock
Buy at newegg

Softbox Flash Diffuser for Shoe Mount Flash Units. EVEN LIGHTING: Reduces harshness and softens shadows. Features an additional internal diffuser for better wrap around light. SIMPLE AND COMPACT: Integrated Velcro strap secures around the flash head. Folds down flat when not in use. ONE SIZE FITS ALL: Compatible with most shoe mount flash units (including Canon Nikon Sony Olympus and more). Product Dimensions 9' x 7' SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Backed with Digital Goja 90-Day 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

