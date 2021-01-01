Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker IPX7 Waterproof for Outdoor Parties LED Light Show with 360° Sound and BassUp Technology

Best Quality Guranteed. All Round Pounding Sound: Intense 360 sound drops from back-to-back 5W (10W total) neodymium drivers for stunning sound in every directionall powered by BassUp technology, multi-band DRC, and dual IIR passive radiators. Put the sound at the centre of your house party and give everyone front-row thrills. Audio Fireworks: Watch a halo of LEDs phase, pulse, and glow with the rhythm of your music for a next-level listening experience. Fill your house or yard with a personalized party atmosphere; 8 individual LEDs and 5 lighting modes offer complete customization. Pool Party Proof: No matter where the good times go, Flare Mini is an outdoor Bluetooth speaker that is suited up and ready. Super-safe IPX7 waterproof protection effortlessly withstands spills, rain, and even complete submersion (for 30 minutes) in water. Cant Stop The Beat: A high-efficiency Li-ion battery ensures you get 12 hours