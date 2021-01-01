Flare Cell Phone Signal Booster Kit for Working from Home Integrated indoor antenna for easier install Covers up to 2500 sq ft Boosts 4G LTE.

Product Features: the Flare cell phone signal amplifier boosts weak signal up to 2, 500 sq. ft. This results in fewer dropped calls, improved battery life, higher audio quality, and faster data and streaming. cell phone signal boosters are compatible with all North American carriers including: AT & T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, Straight Talk, Trachoma, U.S. Cellular and many more Best for: the Flare is the most powerful cell phone signal booster with simplified install for small homes. Indoor coverage area will vary based on available outdoor signal strength: 1-2 bars ~1, 000 sq. Ft, 3-4 bars ~1, 500 sq. Ft, 5 bars ~2, 500 sq. ft Future Proof: The Flare is compatible with all 5G phones. It will boost voice and 4G LTE data signals on 5G phones and devices. Maximum Gain:72 dB Easy Installation: one of the easiest 4G signal boosters to install on the market. Simply set up the Omni outdoor antenna, run it into your home, and place the