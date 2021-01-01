Flannel Baby Blankets Two by Two 4pk - Cloud Island Gray

Your safari themed nursery will come to life with the giraffes, zebras, elephants and more parading across the Gray Two by Two Flannel Baby Blankets from Cloud Island™. Lay down the gray and white patterned baby blankets as an on-the-go changing station for your little one, or use them as burping cloths, receiving blankets and nursing covers. Coming in a four pack, the flannel baby blankets will be there when you need them most. Sleep Safely, Little One When putting baby to sleep, “Bare is Best” in the crib. Use a firm, tight-fitting mattress and remove pillows, quilts, comforters, toys and other soft items. For more information about safe sleep, visit www.cpsc.gov We made it better so you can feel better. This product is STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it is free from harmful levels of chemical substances. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Polka Dots Elephants Stripe.