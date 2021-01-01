Tribeca Living Medium Beige Flannel 170 GSM Cotton Solid Extra Deep Pocket Sheet Set

Tribeca Living Flannel 170 Gsm Cotton Solid Extra Deep Pocket Sheet Set. Available in an array of elegant and vibrant hues, these flannel sheets are brushed on both sides for the softest finish and feel. The set features a fully elasticized extra deep fitted sheet to fit mattresses up to 24 inches deep. One cal king flat sheet (112 in x 106 in), one cal king fitted sheet (72 in x 84 in) and two king pillowcases (20 in x 40 in). One king flat sheet (112 in x 106 in), one king fitted sheet (78 in x 80 in) and two king pillowcases (20 in x 40 in). One queen flat sheet (94 in x 106 in), one queen fitted sheet (60 in x 80 in) and two standard pillowcases (20 in x 30 in). One full flat sheet (84 in x 96 in), one full fitted sheet (54 in x 75 in) and two standard pillowcases (20 in x 30 in). One twin flat sheet (66 in x 94 in), one twin fitted sheet (39 in x 75 in) and one standard pillowcase (20 in x 30 in). One twin xl flat sheet (66 in x 102 in), one twin xl fitted sheet (39 in x 80 in) and one standard pillowcase (20 in x 30 in).