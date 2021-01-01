Flange Queen Bed Sapphire

Fresh flanged edges and subtle seaming tailor our Flange bed for the modern bedroom. Upholstered in fabric or fool-the-eye faux leather, the bed plays up its clean lines with a flush-to-floor footboard and rails. Fully upholstered front and back, this contemporary classic gives you more flexibility in setting up the bedroom you desire. The Flange Bed is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. Benchmade with engineered hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping Soy-based polyfoam cushioning 16 slats and 3 support legs Hardwood legs and slats Platform bed designed for use with mattress only Mattresses and optional bunky board available sold separately Imported