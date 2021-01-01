Final Frontier Gear Flammarion Heaven and Earth Woodcut Engraving Artwork Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

From final frontier gear
The Flammarion engraving is a woodcut engraving by an unknown artist that first appeared in Camille Flammarion's L'atmosphère: météorologie populaire (1888). The woodcut depicts a man peering through the Earth's atmosphere as if it were a curtain to look at the inner workings of the universe. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only