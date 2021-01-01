Buy the Avery Elle Flamazing Clear Stamp Set at Michaels. com. This Flamazing clear stamp set is the perfect addition to your craft projects! They peel off their backing and stick to any acrylic block making for easy stamping. This Flamazing clear stamp set is the perfect addition to your craft projects! They peel off their backing and stick to any acrylic block making for easy stamping. They are made from photopolymer which is latex free, phthalate free, non-toxic and biodegradable. Details: Flamazing theme Largest stamp measures approximately 1.13" x 3" 13 clear stamps Photopolymer For use with acrylic blocks (sold separately) Coordinates with Flamazing Die (sold separately) | Avery Elle Flamazing Clear Stamp Set | Michaels®