Set of 2 Flam Dining Chairs with Wooden Legs White - South Shore

Set of two You’re in need of new chairs for your dining room? This set of two chairs with wood angled legs is ideal. They’ll look amazing around your table! A trendy style We know it, the Scandinavian style is very much popular, and with reason: we love its clean lines, minimalist designs and naturals elements. Luckily, we can find each of these characteristics in our Flam chairs! And in addition of having a great look, they are of exceptional comfort. They contain a fixed cushion and a round chair back that will leave you under the impression of being on a cloud. A chair easy to clean The last thing we want is to have a chair full of stains that won’t leave. Thanks to their chairback made of polypropylene, you can be assured that your chair will stay in good condition. You only have to rub the stain with a damp cloth and soft soap. You’ll see that keeping furniture in good form isn’t so complicated. 1-year limited guarantee South Shore is proud to stand behind this dining chair with wooden legs - set of 2 with an exclusive 1-year limited guarantee. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. You can reach customer support by phone at 1.800.290.0465 or you may chat with an agent live at: www.southshorefurniture.com. This product is made in Chine for South Shore with polypropylene and Wood. Accessories not included. Overall Width: 22 inches Overall Height: 31.5 inches Overall Depth: 20.25 inches Color: White. Pattern: Solid.