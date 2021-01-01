South Shore Flam Dining Chairs - Set of 2, Pink

A modern touchIf you are dreaming of a modern dining room with a chic ambience, we have the chairs you need! Their sophisticated style, due to the contrast between their round chair back and the pretty metal legs, will give to your room an elegant and refreshing look. You'll be comfortable at all times, because the base of the chairs is provided with a smooth and cozy cushion.Set of twoYou're changing the decoration of your dining room? With this set of two chairs, it will be even easier. Add each chair on both end of your table to create a color accent: you'll have a unique and personalized room. Let's bet that there won't be two dining rooms like yours!Easy careWe all know it, when we eat, it's really easy to get dirty and put some all over the chair by accident. Luckily, because these chairs are made of polypropylene, they are really easy to take care of. You only need a damp cloth and a soft soap. No trip to the cleaner in sight soon!South Shore is proud to stand behind this dining chair with metal legs - set of 2. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. This product is made in Chine for South Shore with polypropylene and Metal. Accessories not included.