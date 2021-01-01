Flam Dining Chairs - Set of 2 Black and Chrome

MODERN LOOK: choose a modern and timeless modern look in your dining room with these beautiful chairs with metal legs. TWO CHAIRS: this set contains chairs. Add them to either end of your table of an original effect or pick up another identical set for a more plain effect. EASY TO CLEAN: with these chairs, you won’t have the constant stress of getting them dirty. You only have to clean them with a damp cloth a soft soap, and the stains will leave right away! 1-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: South Shore is proud to stand behind this dining chair with metal legs - set of 2 with an exclusive 1-year limited warranty. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. EASY ASSEMBLY INSTRUCTIONS: All products come with a clear assembly document that will guide you through all steps. If you have any questions during the assembly do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture for immediate support.This item it shipped in 1 box Clean with a damp cloth This product is made in China for South Shore with Plastic and Metal BOX INFORMATION: Box #1 : 23.75" D x 23.25" W x 22.25" H, 36 lb.