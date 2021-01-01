Flam 2 Drawer Nightstand Natural Walnut/Matte Black - South Shore

A night stand with character Here's a piece they're sure to notice! With angled wooden legs for an original touch and a decorative molding for contrast, this Modern style night stand will look quite elegant next to your bed. A versatile Scandinavian style Whatever decor you choose for your bedroom, this night stand from the Flam collection will add a touch of Scandinavian chic. Create a warm, laid back atmosphere - a place to sleep or just relax. This piece will blend easily with pastel colors and a minimalist interior. Keep it simple - that's the key! Storage space This small night stand has two drawers on metal slides for storing whatever you keep by your bed: magazines, reading glasses, a box of tissues, your phone and mobile devices. The drawers, which feature elegant metal knobs and straight handles, open and close smoothly, to allow you easy access to your things. Each drawer can hold up to 25 pounds. Keep the space around your bed neat and tidy! 5-year limited guarantee South Shore is proud to stand behind this 2-drawer nightstand - end table with storage with an exclusive 5-year limited guarantee. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. You can reach customer support by phone at 1.800.290.0465 or you may chat with an agent live at: southshorefurniture Website. This product is made in North America with laminated particleboard. Accessories not included.