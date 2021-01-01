Flag of The United States Marine Corps Speciality Gaming Mouse Pad Non-Slip Rubber Base Mouse Keyboard Mat Medium Size 29.5x15.8 inches

Expand Gaming Mouse Pad Design (29.5 X15.8 X0.12 Inches/750mm*400mm*3mm) Makes It Provide Larger Area Fits Both For Keyboard And Mouse. Special Treatment With 300°F In high pressure chamber, Premium-textured and high-quality cloth super smooth surface allow more accurate mouse movement to ensure smoother mouse control and pinpoint accuracy. The soft and dense non-skid nature rubber base keeps this desk pad firmly in place. This large mouse mat remains uniformly flat even over imperfect surfaces. The mouse pad is water-resistant. Don't worry about a spill ruining your mouse pad. TAll you have to do is wipe off the excess liquid and you'll be good to game. 100% GUARANTEE - If you have any issue with your product, Contact us and our team will respond to you within 24 hours.