Flag Hat Wind Spinner Veterans Day Patriotic Red White and Blue Twister Hanging Windsocks with Hook

Size of flag wind spinners: the width of the wind spinner is 9.05 inch/ 23 cm, the total length is 51.18 inch/ 130 cm; a stainless steel hook up is attached for easy hanging Fly in breeze: the Veteran's Day wind spinners is made of durable polyester, lightweight; It can fly even in the lightest breeze to catch the eyes of anyone who walks by Easy installation: the hat wind spinner has been fastened to the stainless steel hook and is directly attached to the place you want to display Patriotic design: the pattern of hat and the rotating part is flag, as it rotates, just like the U.S.A flag is fluttering Applicable place: you can hang the red white blue wind spinners at the door, company, mall, shop wherever you want to hang, perfect for Veteran's Day, Independence Day, patriotic party