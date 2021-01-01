From office star
Office Star FL Series Mid Back Faux Leather Visitor's Chair with Padded Loop Arms and Chrome Finish Base, Charcoal Grey
The Mid-Back Faux Leather Visitor's Chair by Office Star offers statement-making style Its thick, padded seat and back are designed with built-in lumbar support and covered in a faux leather Padded, upholstered arms give this chair’s curved chrome silhouette added comfort A sturdy sled base looks good in any waiting room Make your guests feel welcome with the Visitor’s Chair from Office Star