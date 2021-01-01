Affinity Tile FKOR Academy - 11-3/4" Sheet Rectangle and Square Versailles Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Textured Porcelain Visual - Sold by Carton (9.79 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403) The Academy 11-3/4 in. x 11-3/4 in. x 5 mm Porcelain Mosaic Tile is reminiscent of traditional, multi-texture and multi-color porcelain mosaic floor tile. Featuring a mottled finish and muted color palette, these tiles recreate a classic look with the durability and versatility of a modern tile. Use this tile virtually anywhere, due to its frost resistance, high slip resistance and P.E.I. rating of 4. Features: Grade 1, first-quality tile for floor and wall use Glazed, mixed texture with a mixed finish and slight variation in tone P.E.I. Rating IV has high resistance to abrasion and is suitable for heavy-duty residential and commercial kitchens, hotels, exhibition and sales rooms with some dirt conditions Impervious flooring has a water absorption of less than 0.5% for indoor and outdoor use and is frost resistant C.O.F. greater than .60 to .79 is required for commercial applications to meet or exceed ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) guidelines Completely frost resistant for indoor or outdoor applications Commercial and residential use Skid resistant Indoor and outdoor use approved Use a latex-modified thinset for acceptable bond strength This Product Formerly was formerly named Collegiate Mosaic Blue