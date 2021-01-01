Affinity Tile FKOLTR Antaeus - 2" x 3" Arabesque Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Smooth Porcelain Visual - Sold by Carton (10.96 SF/Carton) Scholar White

Affinity Tile FKOLTR Antaeus - 2" x 3" Arabesque Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Smooth Porcelain Visual - Sold by Carton (10.96 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)The Affinity Tile Antaeus collection features our popular lantern design with a modern update. This tile features a uniformly glazed surface with a smooth texture and a soothing, slightly tinged, color for added depth. It is a versatile design and color that accommodates most decor styles. Impervious, frost-resistant and easy to clean, this tile is a perfect choice on its own, coordinated with other colors in our Antaeus series or cut into strips for accent applications. Features:Grade 1, first-quality tile for floor and wall useGlazed smooth finish with a high sheen and slight variation in toneP.E.I. Rating II is suitable for all interior walls and light foot traffic such as powder roomsImpervious flooring has a water absorption of less than 0.5% for indoor and outdoor use and is frost resistantC.O.F. greater than .50 is recommended for standard residential applications and is marginally skid resistant. Indoor useCompletely frost resistant for indoor or outdoor applicationsResidential use onlyUse a latex-modified thinset for acceptable bond strength Mosaic Scholar White