Fixy Large Empty Magnetic Makeup Palette With Mirror

Strong and Beautiful! Our empty large magnetic palette is a great addition to the FIXY makeup repair kit. This magnetic makeup palette is perfect for pro makeup artists or any makeup fanatic that wants to repair and organize all their favorite makeup. It\'s perfect to use to depot makeup or add your new FIXY creations into it after blending any unused colors. The large palette is slim and allows for perfect storage. You\'ll love the strong construction and magnetic base. Thanks for all the loving reviews below!