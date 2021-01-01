The Peanutshell Fitted Crib Sheets - Blue Little Rhino - 2pk

Your little one will be delighted with their new best friends in this Little Rhino 2 Pk Microfiber Sheet set from The Peanutshell. Playful rhino are in white on a sweet blue ground on one sheet, and a fun geometric stripe in shades of blue and gray are featured on the other. Microfiber fabric is touchably soft and the easiest of care; pack of two allows for quick changes. Perfect for any baby's room - a boy, a girl, or both! Pattern: Animal Icon.