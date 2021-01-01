Fitted Crib Sheet Two by Two - Cloud Island Gray

Your little one's favorite animals will march through their sweet dreams two by two when they fall asleep on the Two by Two Fitted Crib Sheet from Cloud Island™. Simple gray animals — sheep, elephants, bunnies and more — trot across a white background that will match any nursery theme. Build baby's nursery decor around their crib bedding with coordinating pieces from the Two by Two collection from Cloud Island™, or let the neutral crib sheet be a subtle accent in a nursery decorated with bright, bold colors. Made of 100percent cotton and OEKO-TEX certified, this crib sheet is both soft on baby's skin and free from harsh substances, letting both you and baby rest easy. Sleep Safely, Little One When putting baby to sleep, “Bare is Best” in the crib. Use a firm, tight-fitting mattress and remove pillows, quilts, comforters, toys and other soft items. For more information about safe sleep, visit www.cpsc.gov We made it better so you can feel better. This product is STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it is free from harmful levels of chemical substances. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Rabbits Sheep Elephants Giraffe.