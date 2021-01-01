Fitlosophy Fitbook Lite 6-Week Weight-Loss Journal

4 easy-to-follow, research-backed tweaks with step-by-step coaching by our chief fitlosopher Daily food log to dial in on mindful eating +simple workout format to integrate with digital trackers 6-week planning and reward system to set goals for success with checklists, tips and challenges to keep you motivated Daily check-ins and weekly weigh-ins to keep you focused without getting obsessed Includes FREE 3-day KICKSTART ebook ($9.95 value) with recipes, meal plan, tips, guides and more. Plus a FREE download for the fitbook+ goal-setting app to help you determine a realistic, healthy 6-week goal