Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup, Natural Tan, 1 fl. oz.

Looking for the perfect foundation fit? Maybelline New Yorkâs Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation is all about fitting your skin tone and texture. Ideal for normal to oily skin types, the matte foundationâs ultra-lightweight formula features flexible micro-powders to control shine and blur pores throughout the day. With its medium coverage, the liquid foundation leaves a natural finish on the skin that is never flat or cakey. The oil-free mattifying foundation is available in 40 shadesâour most diverse shade range ever! It is dermatologist & allergy tested. Packaging May Vary