Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder, Fair Light, 0.7 oz
Start Fit. Finish strong. Now Fit happens from start to finish! This loose setting powder is available in a collection of shades to fit any skin tone. Provides the perfect finishing touch to your makeup base Mineral-based formula helps to control shine and smooth skins texture Helps keep foundation set Gives a sheer hint of color Apply with a brush. Swirl brush into powder, tap excess, and lightly dust over face. Can be used alone or on top of makeup.