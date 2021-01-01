From maybelline
Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer Makeup, Natural Coverage, Oil-Free, Dark Coffee, 0.23 fl. oz.
Skin looks perfected with this natural coverage liquid concealer. This oil-free concealer makeup formula works to conceal redness, flaws, and blemishes. Non-comedogenic, fragrance free, and formulated to match all skin tones from light to dark, Maybelline?s Fit Me concealer stays fresh on skin all throughout the day. Dermatologist tested. Ophthalmologist tested. Packaging May Vary