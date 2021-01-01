Zurn’s Aqua-FIT® Serio Series® Single Post Sensor Faucet combines high functionality and customization with simple installation. Its chrome-plated heavy-duty cast brass body holds up in high-use commercial environments. The battery-powered Z6950-XL-S-CP8-MV-E is a single hole, deck-installation with a concealed, downward-facing sensor to help prevent tampering and increase durability. Its convergence-type infrared proximity sensor is accurate and efficient, while the faucet’s 1.5 gpm aerator and 30-second timeout feature boost water and cost savings. It features a temperature mixing valve to adjust the water temperature of the single inlet faucet and an 8-inch widespread cover plate to cover any extra holes. The Aqua-FIT® Serio Series® offers a quick and easy solution for upgrading any commercial retrofit project. Zurn Aqua-FIT Chrome Touchless 8-in Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain and Deck Plate | Z6950-XL-S-CP8-MV-E