From kraftware
Kraftware Fishnet Process Blue 19 in.W x 1.5 in.H x 13 in.D Rectangular Lucite Serving Tray
Advertisement
Made of crystal clear Lucite and lined on the bottom with our fishnet material, this beautiful tray is perfect for serving everything from drinks to hors d'oeuvres. Our Fishnet material is a jute-based netting covered with a PVC color coating to provide a colorful and skid resistant bottom surface for the tray. It is food-safe, fade resistant, tear resistant and ideally suited for indoor or outdoor use. Color: Process Blue.