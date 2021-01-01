Trademark Fine Art 'Yellow Fish Green Moon' Canvas Art by Peter Mcclure

Artist: Peter McclureSubject: AbstractStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a black and gray pattern filling the frame. Peter Hugo McClure was born August 19th,1947 in Venice, Italy. He was schooled in England and went on to further studies in Art and Architecture; there he developed a sympathy for De Styl, Bau-Haus, Constructivism, and Dadaism. Picasso said "There's no such thing as an abstract painting". McClure says "all paintings are abstraction of Truth"; the only universal Truths are mathematical. McClure has exhibited mainly geometric pictures and constructions/wall reliefs in various countries. He has always written poetry and more recently in the Haiku form, reaffirming my belief that "Limitation of means engenders expression". Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.