Warehouse of Tiffany Firtha 52 in. Indoor Bronze Finsh Hand Pull Chain Ceiling Fan with Light Kit

This exquisite piece models old world designs into a modern efficient Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan. Beautifully molded branch patterned metal combined with a traditional French lamp will give you the luxury you seek. High quality ultra-clear crystal pendants embellish throughout. It uses 5 wood blades for great air movement. 3 separately shaded lamps and a crystal encrusted ball finial. The motor is reversible to control the best flow for the season. Controls for the lamp and fan are available in the Pull Chain option OR the Remote Controlled option.