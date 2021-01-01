FirstPower Xbox one keyboard, Mini Wireless Gaming Chatpad Keypad with 3.5mm audio / headset jack and mouse function, keypad game handle for.

Smart gaming xbox one chatpad keyboard - mini wireless keyboard that allows you to play, type, text, and search easily without any batteries or need to charge. Improved wireless range up to 30 feet. Compatibility- fits perfectly any version of the Xbox One controller, including the Elite. Quick connect with USB Receiver. Lightweight full keyboard - Type, text, email, or enter codes with ease on the xbox chatpad without getting in the way of everyday use. Wired for sound- Supports Controllers with 3.5MM Audio Jack port so you can leave the keyboard in place and still use your earbuds or headphones. Controller must have A 3.5mm input to use headphones with A3.5mm jack. Controller powered - 2.4 GHz wireless and requires no batteries or charging required: the keypad is automatically powered by the controller to which is connected.