From shenzhen boerdi electronic co., ltd
FirstPower Mini Wireless Keyboard and Optical Mouse Set Waterproof 2.4G Mic for PC Computer Laptop with USB Receiver
Advertisement
Slim wireless keyboard and mini optical mouse set with USB receiver It is an ideal input device for your PC, laptop and notebook. Adopts 2.4GHz wireless transfer technology for strong and secured wireless signal. Features new slim keys allowing a smoother, quieter and faster experience when typing. New improved 2.4GHz wireless for much greater range and less chance of interference from other nearby wireless devices