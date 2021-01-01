You don’t want your table lamp to simply brighten up your space – it should also match your style! We hear you. Modern meets farmhouse with our FirsTime & Co. stonewash Kendall glass table lamp. This stylish and functional decor piece is made of textured glass with mango wood accents that will go perfectly with any décor. Featuring a classic cylindrical silhouette, this table lamp is ideal for your entryway, bedroom, or living room! Complete with washed wood accents to add a vintage appeal, this lamp is ideal for your bedroom nightstand or your living room end table.