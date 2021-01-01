FirsTime & Co. Rustic Barnside Wall Clock, American Crafted, Dark Wood Slat, 20 x 1 x 20 ,

SIZE MATTERS - Our FirsTime & Co. Rustic Barnside 20" Wall Clock has a 20" diameter and 2" depth, making it a great size for any space. IT'S IN THE DETAILS - This round clock has a frame crafted of durable plastic with an open face that showcases the textured finish on its faux woodgrain and natural-colored dial, giving a realistic wooden appearance. The large, easy-to-read Roman and Arabic numerals give this clock a classic farmhouse appeal. HANG IN THERE - This clock is designed to be hung on the wall. Hanging hardware is not included. START IT UP - This clock requires 1 AA battery for operation, not included. RUSTIC STYLE - Whether moving into a new home or looking for a gift, make an accent statement in your entryway, kitchen, living room or bathroom with a stylish and decorative Rustic piece from FirsTime & Co.