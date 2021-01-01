From naked decor
First Lady Cotton Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Features:Poly-filledEnclosure zipperPillow hand silk screened on both sidesMulti-coloredMade in the USAProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: CottonCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: Pink/BlackShape: SquarePillow Set: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: YesReverse Side Color: Pink; WhiteReverse Side Pattern: StripedReverse Side Material: 100% CottonStyle: Modern & ContemporaryContrasting Border: YesContrasting Border Color: BlackProduct Care: Iron Safe: YesWashing Method: Machine washDrying Method: Tumble dryIron Safe : YesLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: FemalePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingAreas of Support: Side;Back;Stomach;Neck;FeetSpefications:Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesAsthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: YesResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty: