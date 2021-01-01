First Kiss F1 Melon Organic Seeds

Enjoy consistently high-quality fruit from this standout variety. The small (1 to 2 lb.) cantaloupe melons have an attractive, lightly netted rind and salmon-orange flesh. The plants are resistant to fusarium wilt and powdery mildew, two common diseases that affect many melon varieties and reduce yields. 71 days to maturity. Gardener's Supply is offering these seeds through our partnership with High Mowing Organic Seeds, a small Vermont company that produces and develops the best quality, 100% organic seeds. Varieties have been selected for their exceptional performance. When you buy organic seed, you have the assurance that the seed was grown without synthetic chemicals and you are supporting farms and companies that are committed to organic agriculture.