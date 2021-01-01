From elegant decor
Elegant Decor First Impressions 48-in Gray Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Calacatta Quartz Top | FI54048GR
Advertisement
While unassuming, this 48\" vanity in a grey finish sure knows how to redefine luxury. The sleek brushed nickel knobs adorn the 4 cabinet doors and 2 bFirst Impressionsm drawers which allow you to store your bathroom toiletries and necessities. Standing strong on oblique legs and dressed with a Calacatta quartz countertop, this vanity will surely create beauty and casual elegance in your bathroom or powder room. Elegant Decor First Impressions 48-in Gray Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Calacatta Quartz Top | FI54048GR