From elegant decor

Elegant Decor First Impressions 48-in Gray Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Calacatta Quartz Top | FI54048GR

$1,178.99
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

While unassuming, this 48\" vanity in a grey finish sure knows how to redefine luxury. The sleek brushed nickel knobs adorn the 4 cabinet doors and 2 bFirst Impressionsm drawers which allow you to store your bathroom toiletries and necessities. Standing strong on oblique legs and dressed with a Calacatta quartz countertop, this vanity will surely create beauty and casual elegance in your bathroom or powder room. Elegant Decor First Impressions 48-in Gray Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Calacatta Quartz Top | FI54048GR

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com