From kidde
Kidde Firex Hardwired Smoke Detector with Ionization Sensor, 9-Volt Battery Backup, and Front Load Battery Door (12-Pack)
Advertisement
FireX i4618 alarm is a 120-Volt hardwire smoke alarm and battery back-up feature. Utilizes ionization technology that may detect fast flaming fires sooner than photoelectric. Install this alarm in your home to provide you and your family an early warning in the event of a fire. Battery back-up feature provides protection even during power outages and the smart hush feature will silence false alarms.