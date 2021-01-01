FireWire IEEE 1394 Type A 400 6 Pin Female to 1394 Type B 800 9 Pin Male Data Transfer Adapter Converter

Best Quality Guranteed. Easily transfer data from one Firewire device to another with this converter. Work with standard 6-pin Female FW400 cables and 9-pin Male FW800 cables. Connect your old Firewire 400 ports to the new standard of Firewire 800 with this coupler. Transfer data from old Firewire units such as digital camcorders, external hard drives, Mac computers, and many more with a fast data transfer rate! Design for Mac Pro, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, iMac and all other computers