HUNSN Firewall, Intel Core I7 2640M, VPN, 1U Rackmount, Mikrotik, Pfsense, Network Appliance, Router PC, NRS14, AES-NI/8 Intel.

HUNSN NRS14 equipped with intel core i7 2640m processor, compatible with many freebsd based router systems, linux distros, or win. os supported; support intel® aes new instructions. Easy configuration and management; compatibility: firewalls tested with pfsense, untangle, opnsense and other popular open-source software solutions. Original industry network motherboard, low power consumption, low heat, use dedicated turbo silent cooling fan to ensure long-term operation. Designed with 8* intel gigabit lan, com, vga,2* usb; standard 1u; size at 430*300*50mm, 100w power, with power cord; all use big brand memory and ssd/hdd with quality assurance, ready to run straight out of the box. Internet behavior management, to meet internet needs. the network: smooth and not stuck, intelligent one-key broadband diveNRSion.