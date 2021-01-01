Firewall, Intel Celeron 1037U, Mikrotik, Pfsense, VPN, Network Security Appliance, Router PC, RS03, 6 Intel Gigabit LAN/2USB/COM/VGA/Fan, (4G RAM/32.

HUNSN RS03 equipped with intel celeron 1037u processor, compatible with many freebsd based router systems, linux distros, or win. os supported; easy configuration and management; 24/7 security network: original industry network security motherboard, low power consumption, low heat, use dedicated turbo silent cooling fan to ensure long-term operation and stable heat dissipation Original industry network motherboard, low power consumption, low heat, use dedicated turbo silent cooling fan to ensure long-term operation; Designed with 6* intel gigabit lan, com, vga,2* usb; standard 13-19 inches 1u; size at 310*210*50mm, 50w small power, with power cord; make sure to use big brand memory and ssd/hdd with quality assurance, Functions: broadband overlay: 6 intel gigabit network cards, support 5 same broadband access, broadband overlay can be set, and the same operator's broadband overlay, network speed doubles