Anywhere Fireplace Fireplaces Black - Tribeca II Fireplace

Tribeca II Fireplace. Don't let the lack of a chimney stop you from fulfilling your interior design dreams. With a sleek, contemporary look, this cordless, flue-less fireplace will enhance the atmosphere of any room you choose. Place it in the living room and enjoy a hot cup of tea or in the master bedroom for cozy warmth in the evening. Give your home a luxurious feel with this elegant fireplace as a focal point. Note: Never substitute any other fuel in place of liquid fuel for ventless fireplaces. Always read all instructions on your fireplace and the fuel bottle.Requires Liquid Fuel to operate (not included)28'' W x 23.5'' H x 9.5'' DPowder-coated steelImported