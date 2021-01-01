ZippyPaws Firehose Blaster Dog Toy, Large

If your pooch is a fire dog at heart, the ZippyPaws Firehose Blaster Dog Toy will help her live out her firefighting fantasy. Designed to resemble a fire hose and stamped with the ZippyPaws Fire Department Logo, this colorful toy is built to withstand lots of chewing. Three loud squeakers inside make it even more fun to munch on. Ideal for medium- and large-sized dogs, the ZippyPaws Firehose Blaster Dog Toy is an outdoor pleasure your dog can enjoy all year round.