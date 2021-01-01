This fashion forward pillow design features unique handcrafted fabric, made from the finest materials to dazzle your eye and feed your senses. This memorable design will add warmth and sophistication to any living space. plutus fire ridge orange floral luxury throw pillow. The fabric of this luxury pillow is a blend of Rayon, Polyester.-Colors: Orange-Fabric Origin: China. Pillows are Handmade in USA-Double Sided pillow-Invisible zipper enclosure for a tailored look-All seams are over-locked and stitched for a professional finish-Pattern placement may vary slightly-Pillow measurements are seam to seam from the inside-Pillows include -Made in USA- Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Polyfill Insert-Dry Clean recommended-Fabric Content: 62% Rayon/38% Polyester-Pattern: Floral-Flammability: CAL 117-2013, NFPA 260, UFAC I-Cleaning Code: 10% Bleach Cleanable, Water Based Cleaning Agents Plutus Brands Fire Ridge 24-in x 24-in Orange 62% Rayon/38% Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | PBDU1905-2424-DP