From bel-air nutrition corp
Fire HD 10 Inch Kids Tablet Sleeve Case Bag ShockProof Zipper Handle Pouch Portable Neoprene Cover for Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 7th Gen2017 Kindle.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility - Designed specially compatible with Fire HD 10 kids Edition 2017, Fire HD 10. 1 inch tablet (2019/2017/2015), iPad Pro 11' 2018, iPad 10.2 2019, iPad Air 10.5, Galaxy Tab S4 10. 5', Surface go and other 10 inch laptops/ tablets. (NOTE: Not fit Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 9th generation - 2019 release tablet) PREMIUM - Neoprene sleeve is durable, splash-proof and shock-proof, which can provide the most comprehensive protection for your tablet. High density and soft fluff lining interior protects your laptop from scratches. CREATVE DESIGN - Double pocket design. You can place the tablet in the main pocket, and the secondary pocket can hold small objects such as headphones, USB cable, mobile phone, pen, etc. PROTECTIVE - Hook & loop and double zipper closure keep your device more secure. Portable sleeve bag brings more convenience. NOTE - Internal Dimension: 295*195mm (11.6' x 7.7'); Please measure the dimension