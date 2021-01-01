Fire Grande Pendant by Tech Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (700TDFIRGPKZ)

Rich translucent glass surrounds a frosted central glass diffuser in Tech Lighting's Fire Grande Pendant. Provides direct and diffused ambient illumination. Antique bronze finish has bronze detailing and brown cord, all other finishes feature satin nickel detailing and clear cord. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Grey. Finish: Antique Bronze