Lamson Fire Forged 16-Piece Block Set, Maple

This 16Piece block set is designed to meet the challenges of professional chefs as well as home cooks! 3. 5" Paring, 2. 875" Trimming Paring, 6" Utility, 6" Fillet/ boning, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef, 10" Slicer, 10" Steel, six serrated steak knives. 16-Slot block Signature craftsmanship. Meticulously handmade in the USA, each of our knives is finished to perfection with proprietary polishing and sharpening processes. Unmatched quality. Blades forged from the finest high-carbon stainless steel from Solingen, Germany (grade 4116) pair with sleek, sturdy handles of resin-infused ebony (earth series), natural wood (rosewood series, Silver series) or acrylic (fire series). Durable design. Our blades are precision forged using the traditional hot-drop method, tempered to the perfect hardness (58å¡ Rockwell). this results in a harder, sharper blade that is both corrosion resistant and highly elastic. Superior performance. Full tang blades with triple riveted handles ensure the ideal balance and Weight. A curved and recessed bolster provides a seamless transition from handle to blade, as well as comfortable thumb support for better control and safety., Manufacturer: Lamson