Fire Department Car Door Sign Wall Decal

The Maltese Cross dates back to the 11th and 12th centuries involving the Knights of St. John. It is a badge of honor that is worn on a firefighter's uniform. It symbolizes loyalty, bravery, and being a defender of the weak. On the NYFD website, it states, "he works in courage- a ladder rang away from death." Our Maltese Cross car door sign is a great way to show your pride in being a firefighter. This car door sign is also a way to honor a fallen firefighter.