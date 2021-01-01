Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet 2Pack 16 GB PurpleBlue KidProof Case

BUNDLE SAVINGS - Save up to $89 on a full-featured Fire 7 Tablet (not a toy), 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately. 2-YEAR WORRY-FREE GUARANTEE - If it breaks, return it and we'll replace it for free. FREETIME UNLIMITED - The included 1 year subscription gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service. PARENTAL CONTROLS - Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning FreeTime service. FreeTime parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content. A FULL-FEAT