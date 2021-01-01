Fionnuala Livingstone Script 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll

Through journeys to far away places, new experiences are attained, memories are made, and perspectives change. Where we travel and what we see become part of who we are. Ultimately all roads lead home, and home is where we keep the collection of our experiences. Great destinations remind us of the journey that calls us into uncharted territories. Boldly going where we have not been before satisfies our longing for adventure, our quest for knowledge, and our need to understand the world around us. Whether it be through a wonderfully written account of an excursion, through a moving work of art, or by physically traveling to new places, once we make the voyage we are forever changed. Color: Black/Tan/Sage