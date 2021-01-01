The Picket House Furnishings Fiona Upholstered Storage Bed is the bed you have been searching for. Upon first glance the prominent 68\" headboard will grab your attention. The headboard is nicely detailed with chrome, nail head trim on the inner and outer wings for a touch of glam. Four storage drawers surround this bed, with two drawers in the footboard and one on each side rail. Microfiber fabric wraps this entire bed frame and is effortless to clean! Also, this bed does not require a box spring. So, toss on your mattress and get ready for comfort. Picket House Furnishings Fiona Sand King Upholstered Bed with Storage in Off-White | UMG3152KSB