RDI Finyl Line 8 ft. x 42 in. H 28-Degree to 38-Degree Deck Top Stair Rail Kit in Earth

Finyl Line low-maintenance vinyl railing, reinforced with strong aluminum, adds character to your home while providing safety and security. Easy to install and code compliant for residential (IRC) and commercial (IBC), Finyl Line is sure to meet your railing needs. Select from a traditional T-Top profile or a Deck Top profile and your choice of traditional square, elegant turned and classic round aluminum balusters with kits available in White, Earth or Dune. Finyl Line is supported by a full range of accessories including post sleeves, post caps and trims and LED lighting options.